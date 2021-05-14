Glamorgan's Billy Root (R) is congratulated by brother Joe after receiving his county cap

LV= County Championship Group Three, Sophia Gardens, Cardiff (day two): Glamorgan 149 : Lloyd 31; Patterson 3-27, Brook 3-15 Yorkshire 69-4: Root 34 not out; Neser 3-15 Yorkshire (3 pts) trail Glamorgan (1 point) by 80 runs with 6 wickets remaining Scorecard

Yorkshire's England Test captain Joe Root top-scored with an unbeaten 34 on a bowler-friendly day in Cardiff

Fourteen wickets fell during the day as Glamorgan were bowled out for just 149 in their first innings.

Play was called off for bad light at around 17.30 BST, adding further frustration after play was abandoned without a ball bowled on the first day.

Visiting captain Steven Patterson won the toss and predictably chose to bowl in overcast conditions.

Marnus Labuschagne fell for just 10 after some smart wicket-keeping tactics from debutant Harry Duke, standing up to the stumps to force the Australian back in his crease to be pinned lbw.

David Lloyd (31) and Billy Root (23) took the score to 69-2 on a testing pitch that offered variable bounce and swing for the pace bowlers.

But a dramatic collapse of four wickets for just four runs followed, with Patterson (3-27) and medium-pacer Harry Brook (3-15) blowing away Glamorgan's middle order.

Useful lower-order runs from Australian Michael Neser (24) and Andrew Salter (24 not out) led a mini recovery, and 149 soon looked a decent first-innings total as Yorkshire were reduced to 10-3.

A patient partnership between Joe Root and Dom Bess (16 not out) led the visitors to 69-4 before bad light intervened.

It looks set to be another low-scoring fixture after Glamorgan's previous home game resulted in a two-day thrashing of Kent, but much will depend on the weather, with more rain forecast for the weekend.

During the tea interval, batsman Billy Root was awarded his Glamorgan county cap, and big brother Joe made sure he had time for a congratulatory fist bump on his way back to the middle to rescue his side from a tricky situation.

Glamorgan are set to be without Labuschagne and possibly Neser for much of July after Australia announced a limited-overs tour of the West Indies, playing five T20 internationals and three ODIs.

Glamorgan all-rounder Michael Neser told BBC Sport Wales:

"It was great to finally get out there (at home) with a bit of assistance from the wicket as well. Generally it felt good and there was a great catch from Kiran (Carlson) straight up to ease the pressure on my back for that first wicket.

"Joe Root is a big player for them, a class player so it's going to be a grind (to dismiss him) and we've got to be on it.

"Certainly when the overhead conditions came (cloudy) the ball started doing a bit more, every now and then it would nip around. There were still opportunities to score so I tried to be positive with the bat because I felt there might be a ball with my name on it.

"I think it's not a bad wicket and it might dry out a bit depending on the weather, but at this stage it's looking like a low-scoring affair."

Yorkshire wicketkeeper-batsman Harry Duke told BBC Radio Leeds:

"It was nerve-racking this morning, and having the first day yesterday just sat inside probably added to that as well, so I said to myself 'once I get one in the gloves I'll be all right'.

"I ended up having not too bad a day with the gloves and the lads bowled outstandingly well today, put us in a really strong position with the ball.

"I still think the game's in the balance at 69-4, and Joe Root and Dom Bess played really well to get us to this position going into day three."