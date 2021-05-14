Last updated on .From the section Counties

Rory Burns put on 43 for the first wicket with Mark Stoneman

LV= County Championship Group Two, Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton (day two): Surrey 191-4: Burns 55, Pope 33 Somerset: Yet to bat Surrey 1 pt, Somerset 1 pt Scorecard

England Test opener Rory Burns struck a half-century as Surrey edged the second day against Somerset at Taunton.

After the first four sessions of the match were lost to rain and a wet outfield, the hosts put Surrey in.

However, Burns (55), ex-South Africa batsman Hashim Amla (29) and Mark Stoneman (18) guided them to 119-1.

Two wickets in six balls brought Ollie Pope and Ben Foakes to the crease but, despite losing Pope for 33, Surrey kept Somerset at bay to close on 191-4.

Foakes (13 not out) and Jamie Smith (18 not out) will resume on day three knowing, with only 59 overs having been bowled across the entire first two days, barring a dramatic collapse by either side a draw looks the most likely result.

Burns hit six fours during his 104-ball stay before chopping a Marchant de Lange delivery onto his own stumps, while England team-mate Pope looked in fluent touch until edging Tom Abell behind.

Lewis Gregory was the pick of the bowlers with two wickets but, having put the visitors in, Somerset may be disappointed to only have them four down at the close.