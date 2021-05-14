Last updated on .From the section Counties

Jofra Archer backed up his first-innings figures of 2-29 with the wicket of Jordan Cox in Kent's second innings

LV= County Championship Group Three, 1st Central County Ground, Hove (day two): Kent 145: Leaning 63; Robinson 3-29 & 138-2: Crawley 61*; Archer 1-14 Sussex 256: Van Zyl 52, Clark 42; Quinn 4-54, Gilchrist 3-51 Kent (3 pts) lead Sussex (5 pts) by 27 runs Scorecard

England batsman Zak Crawley made a fighting half-century to edge Kent into a slender lead against Sussex.

Crawley (61 not out) made his third fifty of the season to help Kent wipe out a deficit of 111 as they closed on 138-2 in their second innings.

Kent lead by 27 with eight second innings wickets in hand.

Earlier Sussex were bowled out for 256 in reply to Kent's 145 as Essex loanee Matt Quinn (4-54) and Nathan Gilchrist (3-51) were the pick of the bowlers.

Stiaan van Zyl (52) top-scored while Tom Clark (42) also impressed in a partnership worth 61 for the fifth wicket.

But Kent's bowlers kept plugging away in helpful conditions with Darren Stevens also claiming 3-64 as Sussex were dismissed shortly before tea.

Kent's second innings made a scratchy start as Jofra Archer backed up his first-innings figures of 2-29 with the wicket of opener Jordan Cox (12) with an inswinging delivery that trapped him leg before.

Ollie Robinson also had captain Daniel Bell-Drummond caught at third slip by Clark to reduce Kent to 59-2.

Crawley though was then joined by first-innings top-scorer Jack Leaning (18 not out) and the pair made it to stumps unscathed with an unbroken third-wicket partnership of 79 as Kent nudged their way into the lead.