Qais Ahmad featured for Hobart Hurricanes in the 2019-20 Big Bash League in Australia, taking 12 wickets

Kent have signed Afghanistan leg-spinner Qais Ahmad for the entire T20 Blast campaign and two County Championship matches.

The 20-year-old has appeared in one Test, in 2019, and one Twenty20 international for his country.

He has previously featured in T20 leagues in Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh, Pakistan and Sri Lanka, as well as the Caribbean Premier League.

Ahmad has taken 77 wickets in 67 matches in his T20 career.

"We're delighted to welcome a leg-spinner of Qais Ahmad's class to Kent," director of cricket Paul Downton told the club website. external-link

"Qais is an exciting talent who has shown his ability in top quality leagues all over the world."

Kent have not disclosed when Ahmad will link up with their squad at the Spitfire Ground.