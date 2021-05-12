Belfast schoolgirl Amy Hunter is among the uncapped players in the Irish panel

Five uncapped players have been included in the 15-strong Ireland women's squad to take on Scotland in this month's T20 series at Stormont.

Georgina Dempsey, Amy Hunter, Jenny Sparrow, Ava Canning and Jane Maguire could make their senior debuts.

Irish captain Laura Delany returns from injury while Cara Murray and Rachel Delaney are also back in the squad.

Scotland have included uncapped duo Ikra Farooq and Alisa Lister in a squad led by Kathryn Bryce.

Both sides have not been in action since September 2019 because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

"It's been a long wait for the players and I know they can't wait to get out there again," said Scotland head coach Mark Coles, who took up the role just over a month ago.

"We've got a good mix of youth and experience in the team so this will be a good yardstick for me to see where we are currently and the work that lies ahead of us as we head into World Cup and Commonwealth Games qualifiers."

Four-match series

Ireland have named one of their youngest ever senior squads, with an average age of less than 21, for the Belfast games on 23, 24, 26 and 27 May.

"We'll be going into the Scotland series off the back of a solid build-up in training and a competitive Super Series to date." said Ireland head coach Ed Joyce.

Laura Delany is back from injury to skipper Ireland at Stormont

"It's great to see players being rewarded for their performances in the Super Series - it goes to show all players that there is a defined pathway to international cricket and that performances are being recognised with higher honours.

"There is no doubt that international cricket is yet another step up for the players, but I know that all of those selected are desperate to get out there and show what they can do on the world stage."

Ireland: Laura Delany (capt), Ava Canning, Rachel Delaney, Georgina Dempsey, Amy Hunter, Shauna Kavanagh, Gaby Lewis, Jane Maguire, Lara Maritz, Cara Murray, Leah Paul, Orla Prendergast, Celeste Raack, Jenny Sparrow, Rebecca Stokell.

Scotland: Kathryn Bryce (capt), Sarah Bryce, Becky Glen, Lorna Jack, Abbi Aitken-Drummond, Ikra Farooq, Abtaha Maqsood, Samantha Haggo, Katie Mcgill, Priyanaz Chatterji, Ailsa Lister, Katherine Fraser, Ellen Watson, Megan McColl.