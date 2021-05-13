County Championship: Glamorgan v Yorkshire washed out on day one

Last updated on .From the section Counties

No play was possible due to rain on the first day at Sophia Gardens
No play was possible due to rain on the first day at Sophia Gardens
LV= County Championship Group Three, Sophia Gardens, Cardiff (day one):
Glamorgan: Yet to bat
Yorkshire: Yet to bat
No play possible on day one
Scorecard

Day one of Glamorgan's County Championship game against Yorkshire was abandoned without a ball being bowled.

Heavy overnight rain delayed the start at Sophia Gardens before showers continued throughout the afternoon and play was called off at 14:45 BST.

This adds further frustration for Glamorgan after their rain-affected draw at Lancashire.

Some play may be possible on Friday, with a scheduled start of 11:00 BST, but more bad weather is forecast.

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport

Cricket on the BBC