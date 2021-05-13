County Championship: Somerset v Surrey washed out on day one
Last updated on .From the section Counties
|LV= County Championship Group Two, Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton (day one):
|Somerset: Yet to bat
|Surrey: Yet to bat
|No play possible on day one
|Scorecard
No play was possible on the opening day of Somerset's County Championship match against Surrey because of persistent heavy rain at Taunton.
A yellow weather warning for rain had been issued for much of the West Country overnight, with large patches of standing water developing on the outfield as a result.
Play was called off for the day at 14:30 BST.
Somerset are second in Group Two, while Middlesex are fifth.