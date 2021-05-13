Former Yorkshire skipper Alex Lees was out for 99 for the first time in his 120-match first-class career

LV= County Championship Group One, Emirates Riverside, Chester-le-Street (day one): Durham 246: Lees 99, Carse 38; Tongue 5-39 Worcestershire 6-0 Worcestershire (3 pts) trail Durham (1 pt) by 240 runs Scorecard

Durham opener Alex Lees just missed out on a century as he steered his side to a respectable first-innings score on day one against Worcestershire.

In a bit of bother on 136-6, Durham made 246 after Lees was aided by Brydon Carse in a 47-run seventh-wicket stand.

Ex-Yorkshire batsman Lees was caught behind off Pears skipper Joe Leach for 99, before Carse ended on 38 not out.

Josh Tongue (5-39) took the new ball to claim the last two wickets before the Pears went off for bad light on 3-0.

When the Worcestershire reply began, there were still 11 overs left in the day - but openers Daryl Mitchell and Jake Libby were made to face just three of them before being offered the light by umpires Steve O'Shaughnessy and Michael Gough.

Fit-again injury-plagued fast bowler Tongue took the bowling honours, with his first five-wicket haul since taking 5-37 also against Durham at New Road almost two years ago to the day.

But he was well backed up as all 10 Durham wickets fell to the Pears pacemen, captain Leach, Charlie Morris and Ed Barnard all weighing in too.

Australia Test opener Cameron Bancroft was not available to make his long-awaited return for Durham as planned, having only had one full day of preparation following his delayed arrival by a period of quarantine for Covid-19 protocol.

In the meantime, while Bancroft was held back for next Thursday's trip to Derby, New Zealand opener Will Young was allowed to stop on for an extra game.

But instead it was Lees who stole the show, passing fifty for the 50th time in his first-class career and for the fourth time in five matches this season.

Just as when he made a century here against Warwickshire a fortnight ago, it was a nicely measured innings until, in attempting to reach three figures, he tried to cut Leach and was caught by Ben Cox.

From 198-8, England paceman Mark Wood then put on 44 with Carse for the ninth wicket to help Durham claim a batting point - but they finished just four runs short of a second as the Pears claimed all three bowling points.

Durham tail-ender Brydon Carse:

"We would have bowled first this morning too. It was not easy scoring out there. It is quite a slow wicket.

"Alex Lees hit some lovely boundaries and played extremely well. We were bitterly disappointed for him not to get a hundred. Everyone knows how important his knock was.

"I was able to put on a partnership with Mark Wood to try to get us as close to 250 as possible. It is unfortunate that we just fell short of another batting point."

Worcestershire fast bowler Josh Tongue:

"It was a nice day for myself getting five wickets and being back with the lads. I've struggled with injuries for the past two or three years.

"I had time to build my confidence in the seconds, but I'm delighted to be taking wickets for the first team.

"We were a little disappointed only to have them two down at lunch, but after that we bowled really well and picked up our rewards."