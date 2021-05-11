Last updated on .From the section Cricket

James Coles (left) took the wickets of England Test players Rory Burns and Ben Foakes on his debut for Sussex against Surrey

Teenage all-rounder James Coles has signed his first professional contract with Sussex.

The 17-year-old became the county's youngest-ever first class player last September, when he featured aged 16 years and 157 days against Surrey.

Coles, who bats right-handed and bowls left-arm spin, took 3-35 and scored 21 runs in the Bob Willis Trophy match.

A pupil at Magdalen College School, Oxford, he will join the squad at the end of the school year.

Coles joined Sussex's academy in 2019 and has featured in age-group cricket for Oxfordshire, Sussex and regional teams.

Sussex's Championship and one-day head coach Ian Salisbury described Coles as a "talented young man".

"He definitely fits our strategy of signing young talent that will bring sustained success to Sussex in the future," Salisbury added.

"Huge credit must also go to Oxfordshire and the partnership we have with them."

Sussex have not disclosed the length of Coles' deal.