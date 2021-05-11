Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Kyle Coetzer leads an experienced Scotland squad for the Dutch ODIs

Scotland have confirmed a squad of 14 for this month's one day internationals against Netherlands in Rotterdam.

Head coach Shane Burger will be overseeing Scotland's first matches since late 2019 on 19 and 21 May.

Kyle Coetzer and Richie Berrington are captain and vice-captain, while experienced opener Calum MacLeod is also included.

"After such a long period without any matches it's really important for the guys to get out there," said Burger.

"They're absolutely raring to go. It's just great to have cricket to look forward to."

Scotland squad

Richard Berrington (vice-captain), Dylan Budge, Kyle Coetzer (captain), Matthew Cross, Ali Evans, Michael Leask, Calum Macleod, Gavin Main, George Munsey, Adrian Neill, Safyaan Sharif, Hamza Tahir, Craig Wallace, Mark Watt.