Avishka Gunawardene (right) was also Sri Lanka's batting coach in 2017

Former Sri Lanka international Avishka Gunawardene has been cleared of match-fixing by the International Cricket Council.

Gunawardene was charged in 2019 for "directly or indirectly soliciting" a participant to "influence improperly the result of a match" and for failing to report the approach.

The charges related to the 2018 United Arab Emirates' T10 League.

Opening batsman Gunawardene is now free to resume participation in cricket.

His compatriot Nuwan Zoysa, who was banned from all cricket for six years in April, was also charged at the same time, and has been cleared of three offences but found guilty of failing to co-operate with the investigation.

Zoysa, 45, played 30 Tests and 95 one-day internationals and was Sri Lanka bowling coach from 2015 until his suspension in 2019.

Gunawardene, 43, played six Tests and 61 ODIs between 1999 and 2006 and was Sri Lanka's interim batting coach in 2019.