Lancashire's Keaton Jennings sweeps on his way to 64

LV= County Championship Group Three, Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester (day four): Glamorgan 344: Lloyd 78, Douthwaite 61, Taylor 58; Anderson 3-40, Mahmood 3-66 Lancashire 301-9 dec: Jennings 64, Bohannon 53; Salter 2-49, Neser 2-50, Douthwaite 2-56 Lancashire (14 pts ) drew withGlamorgan (14 pts ) Scorecard

Lancashire finished on 301-9 declared against Glamorgan in an evenly fought, rain-ruined game.

There were contrasting half-centuries for the patient Keaton Jennings (64) and the more aggressive Josh Bohannon (53).

Andrew Salter took two wickets before Liam Livingstone's cameo of 25 started with two sixes off the spinner.

Both teams claimed two extra points in the final session of the match.

Australian seamer Michael Neser made a promising debut for Glamorgan with two for 50, while Dan Douthwaite also claimed two wickets as Lancashire's middle and lower order swung hard with virtually everyone chipping in.

But the loss of five sessions over the first three days took any real suspense out of the game, although the two teams fought to make the most of the playing time they managed.

Lancashire remain top of group three at the halfway stage while Glamorgan move into fourth.