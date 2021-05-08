Last updated on .From the section Counties

Craig Overton is the leading wicket-taker in the County Championship so far this season

LV= County Championship Group Two, The Ageas Bowl, Southampton (day three): Hampshire 79 & 110-4: Weatherley 34*, Alsop 32; Overton 4-27 Somerset 336: Overton 74, Abell 64; Barker 4-67 Hampshire (3 pts) trail Somerset (6 pts) by 147 runs Scorecard

Somerset moved a wicket closer to a convincing win against Hampshire in the little play that was possible on a rain-affected third day.

Only 9.3 overs were bowled as the sides had to wait until 17:30 BST to resume.

But in that passage of play, Craig Overton had Sam Northeast caught at short leg by George Bartlett to increase the pressure on Hampshire.

Bad light stopped play with Hampshire on 110-4 in their second innings, still 147 runs behind Somerset.

Saturday's poor weather saw six of the eight fixtures in this round washed out without a ball being bowled on the third day.

But elsewhere in Hampshire and Somerset's group, leaders Gloucestershire were able to complete a seven-wicket win against Middlesex for their fourth win in five games.