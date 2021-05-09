Last updated on .From the section Counties

Jack Haynes' innings of 87 was a career best

LV= County Championship Group One, Edgbaston, Birmingham (day four): Warwickshire 343 & 70-3: Malan 28, Rhodes 25; Joseph 2-22 Worcestershire 364-8d: Haynes 87, Barnard 76*, Libby 74 Warwickshire (13 pts) drew with Worcestershire (14 pts) Scorecard

Local rivals Warwickshire and Worcestershire played out an expected draw at Edgbaston as the final day became a scramble for bonus points.

After Saturday's washout, the Pears began day four 144 runs behind on 194-4 and lost Rikki Wessels and Ben Cox early on.

Jack Haynes struck 87 before Ed Barnard (78 not out) secured a fourth batting point with two balls to spare.

The Bears, denied a third bowling point, ended on 70-3 second time round.

Twenty-year-old Haynes resumed the day on 52 and carried on his assured innings moving to within 13 of a maiden first-class century despite the loss of Wessels (17) and Cox (23) in the first 10 overs.

And it took a moment of misfortune to deny him as Barnard's firm drive was deflected on to the stumps by Liam Norwell with Haynes caught inches out of his ground.

With overs ticking by, Barnard upped the tempo and, along with Alzaari Joseph's lusty cameo, got the Pears to the 350 needed for a fourth bonus point with a top-edge over the slips with two balls of the 110th over remaining.

The draw was Worcestershire's fifth in a row this season and kept them third in Group One, two points behind Warwickshire in second, with the Bears bouncing back well from their thrashing by Durham.