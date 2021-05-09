Last updated on .From the section Counties

Gary Ballance was run out four runs short of a 41st first-class century

LV= County Championship Group Three, Emerald Headingley, Leeds (day four): Kent 305: Crawley 90; Coad 3-53 Yorkshire 321: Ballance 96, Brook 59; Gilchrist 4-74 Yorkshire (13 pts) drew with Kent (14 pts) Scorecard

Yorkshire's rain-affected County Championship game with Kent ended in a draw at Emerald Headingley.

After day three was washed out, a wet outfield meant the final day did not start until 14:45 BST.

Resuming on 240-5 in their first innings with Gary Ballance on 91, the former England batsman was run out after a mix-up with Dom Bess for 96.

Ben Coad's unbeaten 33 took Yorkshire past 300 and the captains shook hands when Yorkshire were all out for 321.

Ballance seemed certain to go to his 41st first-class century but hesitated at the non-striker's end when attempting a quick single and Marcus O'Riordan's direct hit from backward point sent the 31-year-old on his way.

Kent seamer Nathan Gilchrist, in just his second first-class match, starred with the ball taking 4-74.

Yorkshire stay second in Group Three, seven points behind Roses rivals Lancashire, while Kent remain winless and bottom of the group.