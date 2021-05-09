Last updated on .From the section Counties

Gareth Berg and Ben Sanderson took 19 of the 20 Sussex wickets to fall

LV= County Championship Group Three, The County Ground, Northampton (day four): Sussex 106 & 215: Van Zyl 72; Sanderson 5-71, Berg 4-72 Northamptonshire 441-9 dec: Zaib 135, Rossington 87; Robinson 5-58 Northamptonshire (24 pts) beat Sussex (4 pts) by an innings and 120 runs Scorecard

Northamptonshire paceman Ben Sanderson finished with 10 wickets in the match as his side wrapped up an innings-and-120-run victory over Sussex.

Sussex folded from 154-4 to 215 all out on the final morning, with Sanderson's 5-71 adding to his first-innings 5-28.

Fellow seamer Gareth Berg also took 4-72 to claim nine wickets in the game.

Once Stiaan van Zyl fell for 72 to Sanderson's first ball of the day, Sussex lost their last five wickets in just over an hour.

Berg was denied the chance for his own 10-wicket match haul as Tom Taylor bowled Jack Carson to seal the victory.

Sussex struggled to recover from being bowled out for 106 and then conceding a huge first-innings deficit, but after the third day was lost to rain they still had some hope of saving the game.

However, those chances diminished when Van Zyl drove loosely at Sanderson and was taken at first slip.

Berg dismissed Delray Rawlins and captain Ben Brown (39) soon after to leave Sussex seven down and Ollie Robinson's breezy 23 only delayed the inevitable.

Sussex have now lost three of their opening five Group Three games, while Northants bounced back superbly from their one-run defeat by Yorkshire last time out.