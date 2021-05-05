Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Guernsey's cricketers are ranked 37th in the World T20 rankings

Guernsey and the Isle of Man's hopes of qualifying for the 2022 T20 World Cup have been ended by Covid-19.

The ICC's three Sub-Regional Qualifiers have been cancelled, including Guernsey's qualifying tournament in Finland which was due to be played between 30 June and 1 July this year.

Germany, who were the highest-ranked side in Guernsey's event, have moved to the next round of qualifying.

Denmark will progress from the Isle of Man's group to the next round.

Guernsey's Channel Island rivals Jersey will play in the ICC T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier in October in Spain, with the top two progressing to the Global Qualifiers in 2022.

"After extensive consultation with both hosts, participating members, the relevant governments, public health authorities and in line with the ICC's comprehensive contingency planning of Covid-19 the only course of action was to cancel the three events," said an ICC statement.

"The cancellation was as a result of over half of the countries still facing significant restrictions on free movement and extensive quarantine periods for returning members back into their home countries, as well as domestic restrictions in place preventing teams from selecting and preparing squads for the tournaments.

"All tournaments had to be completed by the end of July 2021 to logistically enable the Europe Qualifier currently scheduled for October 2021 to take place, therefore providing no available opportunity to reschedule the events."