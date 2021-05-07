Last updated on .From the section Counties

Jimmy Anderson takes a catch to remove Glamorgan's Kiran Carlson

LV= County Championship Group Three, Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester (day two): Glamorgan 344 (109.5 overs): Lloyd 78, Douthwaite 61, Taylor 58; Anderson 3-40, Mahmood 3-66 Lancashire 22-0 (18 overs) Lancashire (3 pts) trail Glamorgan (3 pts) by 322 runs Scorecard

England paceman Jimmy Anderson delivered further evidence of his readiness for Test action with three for 40 as Glamorgan battled to 344 all out against Lancashire.

The home side finished day two on 22 for nought off 18 overs.

Dan Douthwaite (61) and Callum Taylor (58) ensured a decent total for the visitors as they added 81 for the seventh wicket.

But Anderson pinned Douthwaite lbw with the new ball.

He had started the day in the same fashion with Billy Root's early dismissal leaving Glamorgan on the back foot at 121 for 4, Anderson then adding a slip catch to dismiss Kiran Carlson.

Most of Glamorgan's top order got a start without being able to deliver anything more substantial, Chris Cooke falling to stand-in seamer Josh Bohannon for 33 after Saqib Mahmood limped off temporarily mid-over.

Douthwaite then combined watchful defence with the occasional muscular blow, smashing a couple of sixes, in partnership with the patient Taylor as the weather improved in the afternoon.

Mahmood returned after treatment to finish with three for 66 as Glamorgan's lower order made useful contributions, falling just short of a fourth batting point.

Keaton Jennings and Alex Davies made an ultra-cautious start in the last hour, as Queensland all-rounder Michael Neser conceded just one run in his opening six-over spell for Glamorgan.

A poor weather forecast for day three, after time lost on day one, may turn the contest into a battle for bonus points.