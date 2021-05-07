Last updated on .From the section Counties

Joe Root has a batting average of 27.42 for Yorkshire this season

LV= County Championship Group Three, Emerald Headingley, Leeds (day two): Kent 305: Crawley 90; Coad 3-53 Yorkshire 240-5: Ballance 91*, Brook 59 Yorkshire (3 pts) trail Kent (4 pts) by 65 runs Scorecard

England Test captain Joe Root made 41 as day two of Yorkshire's game against Kent ended finely poised at Headingley.

Root glanced paceman Matt Quinn behind off his legs before Gary Ballance's 91 not out saw the hosts close on 240-5.

The visitors were given a late boost with the wickets of Harry Brook (59) and Jonny Tattersall and still hold a first-innings lead of 65.

Kent had made 305 from their overnight 224-7 thanks to Marcus O'Riordan's 40 and 28 not out from Miguel Cummins.

Their ninth-wicket stand of 60 may prove to be crucial in a tight contest - a partnership which saw West Indies paceman Cummins hit Steven Patterson out of the ground at one point.

Root came in with Yorkshire on 48-2 having lost Adam Lyth and Tom Kohler-Cadmore, and he looked in fine form with former England team-mate Ballance.

The pair had put on 83 when Root got a snick on a leg-side delivery from Quinn into the hands of the wicketkeeper shortly after tea.

Root has now scored 192 runs at an average of 27.42 this season with 101 of those coming in his century against Kent in the reverse fixture last month.

Once Root was gone, Ballance and Brook shared 102 for the fourth wicket and looked to be putting Yorkshire in a strong position at the close.

But Brook was pinned lbw by Nathan Gilchrist and Tattersall edged Joe Denly behind with a couple of overs to go to leave the match in the balance.