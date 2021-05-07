Last updated on .From the section Counties

Craig Overton's 74 came off just 93 balls and took him only 122 minutes

LV= County Championship Group Two, The Ageas Bowl, Southampton (day two): Hampshire 79 & 92-3: Alsop 32, Weatherley 31*; Overton 3-24 Somerset 336: Overton 74, Abell 64; Barker 4-67 Hampshire (3 pts) trail Somerset (6 pts) by 165 runs Scorecard

Craig Overton starred with bat and ball to ensure Somerset kept the pressure on struggling Hampshire on day two of their County Championship match.

The England man top-scored with 74 before taking three wickets in Hampshire's second innings.

Somerset added 194 to their overnight total to post 336 as they batted their way to a first-innings lead of 257.

Hampshire began well in reply but lost two late wickets to slip to 92-3 and they have much work to do on day three.

It was Somerset's morning as they shrugged off the early loss of captain Tom Abell (64) and continued to pile on the runs.

England's Jack Leach contributed 34 in his role as nightwatchman, with Steven Davies adding 33, before Overton arrived at the crease.

Coming in at number nine, Overton hit 10 fours before being bowled by Keith Barker (4-67), who then wrapped up the Somerset innings by having Josh Davey caught by James Vince.

Kyle Abbott provided good support for Barker, picking up the important wicket of Abell on his way to collecting 3-88.

Joe Weatherley (31*) and Ian Holland (19) initially frustrated the Somerset bowlers, seeing out 24 overs before the latter was pinned lbw by Overton.

Tom Alsop added 32 from 64 balls before falling victim to Overton, who still had time to remove nightwatchman Abbott lbw without scoring.