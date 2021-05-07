Last updated on .From the section Counties

Michael Burgess hit nine fours and one six in his 101 for Warwickshire

LV= County Championship Group One, Edgbaston, Birmingham (day two): Warwickshire 343: Yates 104, Burgess 101; Barnard 3-76 Worcestershire 198-4: Libby 74, Haynes 52*; Rhodes 2-26 Warwickshire 4 pts, Worcestershire 2 pts Scorecard

Michael Burgess completed his maiden Warwickshire century but Worcestershire fought back with the bat to leave their County Championship game evenly poised.

Wicketkeeper Burgess' 101 helped the Bears move on from 271-7 overnight to post 343 on day two.

Jake Libby struck 74 as Worcestershire replied with 198-4 in their first innings at the close at Edgbaston.

Warwickshire skipper Will Rhodes took two Pears wickets but 20-year-old Jack Haynes remains unbeaten on 52.

All four of Worcestershire's opening Group One matches have finished in draws and with heavy rain forecast for the West Midlands on Saturday, this derby could be heading the same way.

Danny Briggs dug in for a dogged 24 to share a 53 partnership with Burgess that allowed the hosts to record a competitive first-innings total.

Burgess got to his hundred off 169 balls just before becoming the final man to fall, caught attempting a cut by Tom Fell for the last of three victims for Ed Barnard (3-76).

But Worcestershire have motored along nicely in their reply, despite losing opener Daryl Mitchell (12) early as he was trapped lbw by Liam Norwell.

Rhodes (2-26) removed Fell (20) and Brett D'Oliveira (15), both caught behind by Burgess, while the in-form Libby was denied a third ton of the season, caught by Sam Hain off Olly Stone.