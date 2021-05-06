Last updated on .From the section Counties

Zak Crawley has played 12 Test matches for England, averaging 34.15 with the bat

LV= County Championship Group Three, Emerald Headingley, Leeds (day one): Kent 224-7: Crawley 90; Coad 3-45 Yorkshire: Yet to bat Kent 1 pt, Yorkshire 2 pts Scorecard

England batsman Zak Crawley made 90 for Kent before Yorkshire's bowlers fought back on the opening day of their County Championship game at Headingley.

Crawley was on for a sixth first-class century when he mis-timed Steven Patterson to Joe Root at cover.

Kent were well set at 206-4, but Jack Leaning (47), Ollie Robinson (38) and Darren Stevens all fell quickly to leave them on 224-7 at the close.

Ben Coad starred with the ball taking 3-45 on his return from injury.

The 27-year-old paceman suffered a pectoral injury in the opening round draw with Glamorgan and missed Yorkshire's subsequent three games.

He only took six deliveries to get back into his stride, removing Kent captain Daniel Bell-Drummond at the end of the first over of the match.

After Jordan Cox and Joe Denly both went cheaply to leave Kent 65-3, Crawley began to flourish as he went to his second fifty of the campaign.

The 23-year-old had put on 79 with Leaning for the fourth wicket when he went tamely having made his highest score of the season.

Leaning rebuilt, sharing another fifty stand with Robinson, but once the former Yorkshire batsman was out to part-timer Harry Brook and Coad returned to remove Robinson and Stevens, the hosts had taken three wickets for 11 runs.

Rain arrived a few overs before the scheduled close to give Kent a respite and Yorkshire will now be looking to wrap up the innings early on day two.