Sam Evans' scored 112 runs from 221 deliveries with 16 fours

LV= County Championship Group Two, Uptonsteel County Ground, Leicester (day one): Leicestershire 306-6: Evans 112, Harris 101; Virdi 3-100 Surrey: Yet to bat Leicestershire 3 pts, Surrey 2 pts Scorecard

Leicestershire's Sam Evans scored his third County Championship century in as many matches to help his side to 306-6 on day one against Surrey.

In-form Evans made 112 and put on 195 for the second wicket with Australian Test batsman Marcus Harris (101).

England hopeful Amar Virdi removed both centurions, taking his 100th first-class wicket in the process.

Reece Topley (2-75), Rikki Clarke (1-28) and Virdi (3-100) helped Surrey fight back with five wickets after tea.

In the morning session, Topley had Hassan Azad (5) caught behind but Evans and Harris made hay after seeing off the new ball, hitting 31 boundaries between them.

Evans reached his 100 in 198 balls, becoming the first batsman this season to make three centuries in the Championship, following his 138 against Surrey at The Oval, and 102 against Gloucestershire.

Harris looked in good touch, too, his century coming off 185 deliveries, before he was pinned in front by Virdi.

Leicestershire skipper Colin Ackermann made 33 before he was lbw to Topley and became the first of the three late wickets, with Lewis Hill (18) and Ed Barnes (1) also falling.