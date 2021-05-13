Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Opener Rory Burns (left) and Dom Bess (right) were both dropped over the winter, but do they make it back into your side for the first Test?

England v New Zealand, first Test Venue: Lord's Dates: 2-6 June Coverage: Daily highlights on BBC Two. Ball-by-ball Test Match Special commentary on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra, Radio 4 LW, online, tablets, mobiles and BBC Sport app. Live text commentary on the BBC Sport website

When Joe Root turns up at Lord's ahead of the first Test against New Zealand on 2 June he is going to have some thinking to do.

His side are coming off the back of a 3-1 defeat in India and are about to line up against the number-one ranked side in the world before 10 Tests against India and Australia in the next six months.

Does he include any of the players that were part of the shortened Indian Premier League? Is Ben Stokes fit after breaking his finger? Should Rory Burns open the batting despite being dropped in India? Will Dom Bess or Jack Leach be the spinning option? And that is before he even thinks about how to rotate his battery of pace bowlers.

It is time to put yourself in Root's shoes and pick your team for the first Test.

