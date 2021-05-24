Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Colin de Grandhomme has previously played for Birmingham Bears in the T20 Blast

New Zealand all-rounder Colin de Grandhomme is to join Hampshire as an overseas player for the T20 Blast.

De Grandhomme, 34, is expected to join up with the county after New Zealand's scheduled World Test Championship final against India in late June.

He has previously played for Birmingham Bears in the competition in 2017 and 2018, helping them to final in 2018.

De Grandhomme has been out of international action for the past year with an ankle problem.

"I've always enjoyed playing county cricket and I'm really looking forward to joining up with Hampshire," said De Grandhomme.

"There's a very talented group of players and I'm hopeful I can contribute with some good performances."

De Grandhomme could line up alongside Hampshire's other overseas signing for the Blast, Australia limited-overs specialist D'Arcy Short.

He could be available for Hampshire's last eight group matches, with the World Test Championship final at Ageas Bowl finishing on 22 June.