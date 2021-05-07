Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Baroness Amos has served as Britain's High Commissioner to Australia

Baroness Valerie Amos has been appointed an independent non-executive director of the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB).

A former Labour Cabinet Minister and leader of the House of Lord's, she will succeed Delia Bushell, whose three-year term as a board member is ending.

"She is a true cricket fan who really understands the power of sport for good," said ECB chairman Ian Watmore.

The appointment will be ratified on Tuesday.

"Cricket has been part of my life since I was a child," said Baroness Amos.

"It's something we always enjoyed and shared as a family, so I am really looking forward to being able to contribute to the sport by joining the board."