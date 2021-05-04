Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Lancashire have reported a small operating profit of £106,000 for 2020, despite the impact of Covid-19.

They made record profits of £7.6m in 2019, helped largely by having hosted an Ashes Test and six World Cup matches at Emirates Old Trafford stadium.

The club made use of the ECB's special funding and the government's business rates relief and furlough schemes.

All staff accepted 20% pay cuts for a period but none of the players were ever furloughed.

The club said that the "severe" impact on the club's conference and events business meant that "several people" had left jobs, while seven were made redundant.

The ground hosted 21 days of international cricket over the summer, all played behind closed doors, as England hosted West Indies, Pakistan and Australia with the teams able to use the ground's on-site hotel.

Finance director Lee Morgan told the club website: external-link "With many financial hurdles remaining and the next few months remaining very uncertain, we continue to re-group and repair the business.

"However, the foundations on which the club stand remain solid, and we can plan for a bright future which will allow us to grow again into 2022 and beyond."