LV=County Championship Group Three , Lancashire v Glamorgan Date : Thursday, 6 May Time : 11:00 BST Venue : Old Trafford Coverage : Live commentary and reports BBC Sport Online; updates BBC Radio Lancashire, BBC Radio Wales

James Anderson has been named in Lancashire's 13-man squad to face Glamorgan in the County Championship game at Old Trafford on Thursday.

England's all-time leading Test wicket-taker has recovered from a calf strain and could make his first appearance for the Red Rose since 2019.

Glamorgan give a debut to Australian all-rounder Michael Neser and rest opening bowler Michael Hogan.

Dan Douthwaite and Ruaidhri Smith feature in the squad after injuries.

But James Harris has returned to Middlesex after two matches on loan.

Lancashire lead County Championship Group Three with three wins from four.

Glamorgan lie equal fourth after thrashing Kent in two days for their first victory of the 2021 campaign.

Douthwaite missed that match with a heel problem, while Smith has not played for the county this season because of hamstring trouble and only batted in a club match.

"It was an unbelievable win and something we hope to build on at Old Trafford. We've been in (contention in) every game so far and hopefully we can continue to progress," said vice-captain David Lloyd, who contributed 81 runs and six wickets against Kent.

"Lancashire is a very tough game for us, a good challenge as a batting and bowling group and similar, to the Yorkshire game (at Headingley), it'll be a great experience for some of the lads who haven't played at Old Trafford before. It could be a green seamer or a ragger (turning wicket), who knows."

Although Glamorgan rest veteran Hogan, their leading wicket-taker with 18 victims at an average of 19, Lloyd hopes that will be compensated for by the debut of Queensland opening bowler Neser, who has two Australia one-day international appearances and has been a regular member of the Australian Test squad.

"It'll be great to have Michael in the team, I look forward to him showing off his skills. His level of quality will bring a lot to our squad," Lloyd told BBC Sport Wales

Glamorgan's most recent away win over Lancashire in the Championship came in the title-winning year of 1997 in Liverpool, when Pakistan pace bowler Waqar Younis took 7-25 as the home side were bowled out for 51 in only 14 overs.

But Glamorgan had to hold on for a draw in their last meeting at Old Trafford in 2015, while Lancashire were winners by the huge margin of an innings and 150 runs in their most recent four-day meeting, in 2019 at Colwyn Bay.

The match could suffer weather interruptions, with heavy rain forecast in Manchester on day three.

Lancashire (from): Dane Vilas (c), James Anderson, Tom Bailey, Josh Bohannon, Steven Croft, Alex Davies, Keaton Jennings, Danny Lamb, Liam Livingstone, Saqib Mahmood, Matt Parkinson, Luke Wells, Luke Wood.

Glamorgan (from): J Cooke, Lloyd, Labuschagne, Root, Carlson, C Cooke (c, wk), Taylor, Douthwaite, Salter, Neser, Smith, van der Gugten, Carey.