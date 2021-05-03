Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Harry Tector replaces the retired Gary Wilson as Knights captain at the age of 21

Northern Knights coach Simon Johnston is relishing their Inter-provincial Cup opener against champions Leinster Lightning in Dublin on Tuesday.

Harry Tector will captain the team for the first time and Irish opener Paul Stirling is set to make his debut.

"The guys worked hard over the winter and pre-season to ensure that they are ready to go come the first ball on Tuesday," said Johnston.

"I have no doubt that they'll be itching to show what they're made of."

Lightning, who opened their campaign on Saturday with a comfortable victory over North-West Warriors, have dominated the inter-pro series since its inception in 2013 by winning 19 of the 23 available trophies available.

A revamp this season sees the redistribution of talent to make the series more competitive, with the 48 top players in Ireland spread across the four teams, each with a core squad of 12.

Simon Johnston was appointed Knights coach in late 2016

There could also be Knights debuts for Luke Georgeson, Jeremy Lawlor and Ben White while 21-year-old seam bowler Matthew Foster is named in the 12-man squad.

CIYMS opener batsman John Matchett is recalled to the squad for the first time in three years - he played three first-class matches and made a sole T20 appearance across the 2017 and 2018 seasons.

"There are a few new faces in the squad this year and great to have inter-provincial cricket back up and running," added Johnston.