India captain Virat Kohli (left) got the better of England skipper Joe Root in a 3-1 home series win earlier this year

India have named a 20-man squad, with four players on standby, for the World Test Championship final against New Zealand and the series against England this summer.

Virat Kohli will lead India against New Zealand at Southampton's Ageas Bowl on 18 June.

They will then face England in a five-Test series in August and September.

Ravindra Jadeja returns from injury having missed the 3-1 home series win over England earlier this year.

However, fellow all-rounder Hardik Pandya and spinner Kuldeep Yadav have not been named in the squad, while batsman KL Rahul and wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha are included, subject to fitness.

India squad: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (captain), Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, KL Rahul (subject to fitness clearance), Wriddhiman Saha (subject to fitness clearance).

Standby players: Abhimanyu Easwaran, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan, Arzan Nagwaswalla.