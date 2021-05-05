Last updated on .From the section Cricket

The IPL was postponed 29 matches into the 60-game tournament

A group of counties have written to the England and Wales Cricket Board about the possibility of hosting the remainder of the Indian Premier League.

The IPL was suspended on Tuesday after several of positive coronavirus tests among players.

There is no suggestion that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is looking for a new venue.

Cricinfo reported external-link that Warwickshire, Surrey and the Marylebone Cricket Club (Lord's) are the interested parties.

There were reports that Lancashire were involved, although it is understood they have not offered their Old Trafford home as a potential venue.

An ECB spokesperson said: "We speak to the BCCI regularly about tours and other matters and we'll continue doing so, but we have received no indication that they are looking for alternative hosts for the IPL at the moment."

Wherever the remaining 31 games are played, any attempt to rearrange them will have to contend with a packed schedule of international cricket.

England end a five-Test series against India on 14 September and are due to travel to Bangladesh and Pakistan before the T20 World Cup in India begins in October.

However, finishing the IPL in the UK at the end of September would at least see the England and India squads in the same place, while some other international players may still be in country following the conclusion of The Hundred.