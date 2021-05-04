Igglesden will be taking part in the national 5K May challenge to raise funds for the Professional Cricketers' Trust

Former Kent and England seamer Alan Igglesden, who was diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumour 22 years ago, is receiving end of life care after suffering two strokes in 2018 and 2020.

The 56-year-old played in three Tests and four one-day-internationals.

He also represented Kent for 12 years after making his debut in 1986.

"To have two massive strokes when all you've been preparing for is Iggy's brain tumour, it just sweeps your life away in seconds," his wife Liz said.

"He'd be stuck in his room all day, every day. When he first came back from hospital and was quite immobile, he just didn't leave his room.

"That arm that everyone used to cheer when it bowled, to now not be able to raise it or hold a drink, what does that do to your head?"

Igglesden, born in Farnborough in Kent, took 693 career wickets across first-class and List A cricket.

In 1999, one year after making his final appearance for Kent, Igglesden suffered an epileptic fit while playing for minor counties club Berkshire.

An MRI scan revealed a brain tumour and he was forced to retire from professional cricket.

Speaking to the Professional Cricketers' Trust, Liz added: "None of this is to do with lifestyle, he got a brain tumour even though he never drank, smoked or drove badly.

"He got a brain tumour because he got dealt a rubbish hand, then he had a stroke, then another stroke. We're waiting for lightning to strike twice now because he's been that unlucky."

Having managed the condition over several years - and receiving treatment which helped shrink the size of the tumour - Igglesden was able teach sport in schools.

However, the tumour showed signs of growth in 2009 and again in 2015 and 2016, and the severity of the two strokes has now made it difficult for Igglesden to speak and walk.

He has been receiving support from the Professional Cricketers' Trust to help him overcome day-to-day challenges and the players' charity recently installed a stairlift at Igglesden's home in Apperley Bridge near Leeds.

"Now he can come out and come downstairs, we've got a beautiful view from our garden and it's just such a lovely healing place to be," Liz said.

"We've got a young daughter, a daughter that Iggy didn't think he'd be able to have because of all his treatment.

"That was quite a process but it means that we have a life, we're not just existing and that Iggy can really enjoy things.

"She's seven now and has just started to realise that Daddy was famous. One of the hospital carers found footage of him playing on YouTube and Beth just couldn't believe it was him. She's very impressed by it all."

Igglesden will be taking part in the national 5K May challenge to raise funds for the Professional Cricketers' Trust, joining other members of the Professional Cricketers Association who will be running, walking, swimming, cycling or rolling five kilometres.