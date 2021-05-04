Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Australian all-rounder Michael Neser hoping to bring consistency to Glamorgan

LV=County Championship Group Three , Lancashire v Glamorgan Date : Thursday 5 May Time : 11:00 BST Venue : Old Trafford Coverage : Live commentary and reports BBC Sport Online; updates BBC Radio Lancashire, BBC Radio Wales

Glamorgan's new recruit Michael Neser says he hopes his spell at the county will bring him international recognition in the same way as team-mate Marnus Labuschagne.

Neser, 31, is set for his debut away to Lancashire in the Championship.

He has played two one-day internationals for Australia and is on the verge of the Test team.

"I've been in the squad for a while now so fingers crossed I can debut for Australia this season," said Neser.

The South African-born Queenslander is an opening bowler and lower middle-order batsman, who will spend the season with Glamorgan after Covid travel problems put paid to a planned spell with Surrey in 2020.

He is hoping to follow the example of Labuschagne, who arrived in Wales as a rookie Test player, went on to star in the 2019 Ashes series against England on the back of a successful county campaign and has risen to third in the world Test batting rankings.

"Marnus has transformed his game, it's quite amazing after that county stint where his game's gone and I still think he can take his game further," said Neser.

"He's continually learning, he works well with Matt [Maynard, Glamorgan coach] so hopefully I can do the same."

Despite several Test series of nets and 12th man duties, and uncertainty over this year's international schedule, Neser is not frustrated by being so close to a debut.

"I'm just waiting for my turn. I'd rather be there [in the squad] than not, so it's not frustrating," he told BBC Sport Wales.

"Every year I'm learning something new and although I'm a bit older now, I'm still looking to improve and learn."

Michael Neser starred as Queensland won the 2021 Sheffield Shield

Neser is the fifth Queensland player to play for Glamorgan in the space of four seasons, claiming a five-wicket haul in the Sheffield Shield final victory, and says he has been wanting to get into UK county cricket for years.

"I love county cricket, I had the Australia A tour [to the UK] and loved it, and there's a bit of a Queensland tie here at Glamorgan," he said.

"We've had Marnus who's done superbly and Charlie Hemphrey who's a a close mate, Usman Khawaja and Joe Burns loved it as well.

"All the reports were that it's a lovely club and so far it's met those standards."

Neser is looking forward to bowling with veteran Australian seamer Michael Hogan, who has been a mainstay of the Glamorgan attack since 2013..

"It's a different game over here, lines and length are going to have to alter a bit to suit these conditions," Neser added.

"Hopefully what I bring is consistency. In my younger days I tried to bowl too quick and broke down too much, so I've tried to transform my game like Peter Siddle [Essex and ex-Australia] though I was never his pace.

"I've been transformed into a line and length bowler, so hopefully me and 'Hoges' can work together."

With Hogan likely to sit out the trip to Lancashire, that combination is expected to come together in round six of the Championship, at home to Yorkshire on 13 May.