Last updated on .From the section Cricket

New Zealand beat Bangladesh 3-0 in their most recent one-day international series

New Zealand have replaced world champions England at the top of the men's one-day international rankings.

Eoin Morgan's side have slipped to fourth overall, but remain top of the Twenty20 international rankings.

The update to the annual rankings halves the weighting of results from 2019-20, including the 50-over World Cup in which England beat New Zealand in an unforgettable final.

England have lost ODI series 2-1 to Australia and India in the last year.

They also lost the third ODI against Ireland in August after claiming the series.

New Zealand, who were previously third, beat Bangladesh 3-0 in their only ODI series in the last 12 months, with the international schedule greatly reduced because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Australia have also moved up two slots to second, with India dropping one place to third.

England have increased their lead at top of the T20 rankings over India by five points, despite losing the five-match series 3-2 in India in March.

Morgan's side have beaten Australia and South Africa and drawn with Pakistan in T20 series over the last year.

The T20 World Cup is set to begin in October in India, though the country recorded its highest daily coronavirus death toll since the pandemic began over the weekend.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) have said the tournament could be moved to the United Arab Emirates as a contingency plan but are still hopeful of hosting the competition in India.

The Test rankings will be updated after the ongoing series between Zimbabwe and Pakistan ends on 11 May.

ODI rankings

1. New Zealand

2. Australia

3. India

4. England

5. South Africa

6. Pakistan

7. Bangladesh

8. West Indies

9. Sri Lanka

10. Afghanistan

T20 rankings

1. England

2. India

3. New Zealand

4. Pakistan

5. Australia

6. South Africa

7. Afghanistan

8. Sri Lanka

9. Bangladesh

10. West Indies