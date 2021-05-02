Last updated on .From the section Cricket

The Indian Premier League match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore on Monday has been postponed after two KKR players tested positive for Covid-19.

Varun Chakravarthy and Sandeep Warrier have tested positive, while the rest of Eoin Morgan's KKR team tested negative.

The match was scheduled to start at 15:00 BST in Ahmedabad.

Over the weekend, India recorded its highest daily coronavirus death toll since the pandemic began.

More to follow.