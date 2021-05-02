Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Agarwal is the third player to score 99 not out in the IPL

Indian Premier League, Ahmedabad Punjab Kings 166-6 (20 overs): Agarwal 99*, Malan 26 Delhi Capitals 167-3 (17.4 overs): Dhawan 69*, Shaw 39 Delhi Capitals win by seven wickets Scorecard . Table .

Mayank Agarwal scored 99 not out but could not prevent Delhi Capitals beating Punjab Kings to move top of the Indian Premier League table.

Opener and stand-in captain Agarwal dragged Punjab to 166-6 - a run-a-ball 26 on his IPL debut from England's Dawid Malan the next highest score.

Agarwal led Punjab after KL Rahul, their skipper and top run-scorer, was hospitalised with acute appendicitis.

Delhi eased home, however, winning by seven wickets with 14 balls to spare.

Opener Shikhar Dhawan hit 69 from 47 balls to overtake Rahul as the tournament's leading scorer.

Rahul will require surgery, having complained of severe abdomen pain on Saturday night.

Delhi, last year's runners up, move above Chennai Super Kings to top the table by two points but have played a game more.

Punjab are sixth after a tame batting performance aside from Agarwal, who hit eight fours and four sixes in 58 balls.

In his first knock for a month, Malan, 33, struggled to find the boundaries against the slow bowlers and was eventually bowled by left-arm spinner Axar Patel.

Despite being the world's number one ranked T20 batsman, Malan's place in the England team for the World Cup in India later this year has been questioned because of his lack of runs in Indian conditions.

Earlier, England wicketkeeper-batsman Jos Buttler smashed 124 - his maiden T20 hundred - as Rajasthan Royals beat Sunrisers Hyderabad.