Keaton Jennings was nine short of a 21st first-class century

County Championship Group Three, The 1st Central County Ground, Hove (day four): Sussex 328 & 154: Rawlins 45; Bailey 3-28 Lancashire 230 & 255-5: Jennings 91* Lancashire (20pts) beat Sussex (6pts) by five wickets Scorecard

Keaton Jennings made 91 not out as Lancashire cruised to a five-wicket win over Sussex on day four at Hove.

Resuming on 124-2, the visitors required 253 to win but stumbled in the first hour as Saqib Mahmood and then Liam Livingstone both fell cheaply.

But Josh Bohannon and Jennings combined for a 71-run stand to take Lancashire to within 28 runs of victory.

Bohannon (46) fell before lunch but Jennings carried his bat to extend his side's lead at the top of group three.

The visitors had trailed by 98 after being dismissed for 230 in their first innings but a fine bowling effort on day three limited Sussex to 154 all out.

The Red Rose county always looked in control in their fourth-innings chase with openers Alex Davies (73) and Jennings setting an ideal platform on Saturday.

Former England opener Jennings combined with Bohannon - who was caught at fine leg at the end of the morning session - as Lancashire cantered to their third win of the County Championship season.