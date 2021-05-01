Last updated on .From the section Counties

Alex Davies raced to 73 before being bowled by Stuart Meaker

County Championship Group Three, The 1st Central County Ground, Hove (day three): Sussex 328 & 154: Rawlins 45; Bailey 3-28 Lancashire 230 & 124-2: Davies 73 Lancashire (4pts) need 129 more runs to beat Sussex (6pts) Scorecard

Lancashire finished day three needing 129 runs to beat Sussex with eight wickets in hand after reaching 124-2 in their second innings at Hove.

The visitors trailed by 98 after being dismissed for 230 in their first innings but a fine bowling effort then limited Sussex to 154 all out.

Lancashire, requiring 253 to win, raced to a 102-run opening stand before Alex Davies fell for 73 after tea.

Keaton Jennings (35) and night-watchman Saqib Mahmood (one) remain not out.

Starting the day on 193-6, few would have thought Lancashire would reach stumps as favourites after they only added 37 runs for their final four wickets in the morning session.

But the Red Rose county were disciplined with the ball, with Tom Bailey particularly impressive in taking 3-28.

Openers Davies and Jennings set an ideal platform just before tea in contrasting styles, with Davies hitting 10 fours and a six in making 73 from 59 balls while Jennings reached the close unbeaten on 35 from 85 deliveries.

The late wicket of Luke Wells (12), pinned leg before by off-spinner Jack Carson in the day's final over, was the only dampener on a day almost entirely dominated by Lancashire.