Somerset captain Tom Abell could hold the key to his side's chances of victory on day four

County Championship Group Two, The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton (day three): Middlesex 357 & 117: Holden 30; Overton 5-34 Somerset 268: Bartlett 55; Finn 5-77 & 104-4: Abell 43* Somerset (5 pts) need 103 more runs to beat Middlesex (7 pts) Scorecard

Somerset need another 103 runs to beat Middlesex with six wickets in hand after 20 wickets tumbled on day three.

The hosts resumed their first innings on 178-4 at Taunton but Steven Finn took 5-77 as they were all out for 268.

Leading by 89, Middlesex then crumbled to 117 all out in their second innings with Craig Overton claiming 5-34.

Somerset closed on 104-4, but lost two late wickets as James Hildreth went for 43 and nightwatchman Jack Leach was out to the penultimate ball.

There is still no telling who is on top heading into the final day but Middlesex might be the more confident on a pitch that is offering plenty to the pace bowlers.

Somerset's chances were dealt a blow with the loss of Hildreth to Martin Andersson with just a few overs to go as he had looked in magnificent touch, striking eight boundaries in his 38-ball innings.

Leach was then dismissed by former England paceman Finn for his sixth wicket of the day.

However, captain Tom Abell remained unbeaten on 43 at stumps and Somerset still have plenty of batting to come.