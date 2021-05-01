Last updated on .From the section Counties

Kemar Roach (right) took only three wickets in his first two appearances for Surrey

County Championship Group Two, The Kia Oval, London (day three): Hampshire 92 & 179: McManus 51; Roach 8-40 Surrey 560-7 dec: Amla 215*, Pope 131, Burns 80; Currie 4-109 Surrey (24 pts) beat Hampshire (1 pt) by an innings and 289 runs Scorecard

Surrey completed a huge victory against Hampshire as Kemar Roach recorded new career-best first-class figures for both an innings and a match.

West Indian Roach took 8-40 to bowl out Hampshire for 179 in their second innings to go with figures of 2-40 from Hants' first innings of just 92.

Surrey had earlier declared their mammoth first innings on 560-7.

Hampshire's batting woes continued as they slumped to a first defeat this season by an innings and 289 runs.

Perhaps the only blemish in Surrey's first win of the campaign was the stiff neck which prevented Hashim Amla adding to his overnight unbeaten 215.

Amla was recorded as retired injured on the scorecard as Surrey added 47 more runs to their overnight score of 513-3 before declaring with a lead of 468.

Scott Currie took three of the four wickets to fall to finish with career-best figures of 4-109 in just his second first-class appearance.

Roach soon settled in to cause Hampshire problems in their second innings, with Ian Holland (18), Sam Northeast (0) and Tom Alsop (6) all back in the pavilion before lunch to the right-armer.

Despite a battling half-century from Lewis McManus (51), Roach's wicket-taking continued with the last five wickets to fall going his way.

He finished with match analysis of 10-80, while Rikki Clarke (2-31) took the other wickets to give him four wickets in the game.

Surrey fast bowler Kemar Roach told BBC Radio London:

"It was fantastic. The guys stuck to the game plan and we grinded right to the end so we feel greatly rewarded.

"Hampshire are a team who've done well so far this season so we knew we would have to play well, and to bowl them out again cheaply today was just another big step forward for us.

"I've put a lot of work in the two games before this without a lot of reward in tough conditions, so to come here and take 10 wickets in the match is a fantastic feeling.

"To do it with such a great bunch of guys is a terrific feeling."