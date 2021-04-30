Last updated on .From the section Counties

Michael Hogan celebrates one of his five wickets in Kent's second innings

County Championship Group Three, Sophia Gardens, Cardiff (day two) Kent 138: Lloyd 4-11 & 74: Hogan 5-28 Glamorgan 197: Lloyd 62; Stevens 5-53 & 19-0 Glamorgan (6 pts) beat Kent (3 pts) by 10 wickets Scorecard

Darren Stevens claimed a five-wicket haul on his 45th birthday before Glamorgan spoiled his party with a 10-wicket win.

Fellow veteran seamer Michael Hogan, who is 40 next month, took 5-28 to blow away Kent's top order.

The visiting side were all out for 74 in their second innings leaving Glamorgan to chase just 17 for victory.

David Lloyd hit all of the required runs to finish 19 not out, giving Glamorgan their first win of 2021.

Earlier, the home side suffered a collapse of their own thanks to Stevens (5-53) and Matt Milnes (3-46).

Glamorgan started the day in a promising position of 109-2. but Stevens was quickly into his work, removing Lloyd for a well-made 62 in the second over of the day.

Milnes took two wickets in two balls soon after, including removing captain Chris Cooke for a golden duck.

Stevens claimed the wicket of Timm van der Gugten to complete his 30th first-class five-for on another day of bowler-friendly conditions.

Glamorgan were all out for 197, just missing out on a batting point and took a slender lead of 59.

But it soon proved to be a valuable lead as none of Kent's batsmen looked comfortable, with Hogan finding plenty of movement from the pitch to remove five of the top six.

Heino Kuhn was top scorer with 14. but looked in discomfort, batting with a runner having injured his calf.

Lloyd continued his fine all-round performance in the game to hit all of the required runs to win, finishing the game in style with a six over square leg.

Earlier in the day, Glamorgan suffered a collapse of their own with Stevens and Matt Milnes (3-46) doing the damage.

Glamorgan all-rounder David Lloyd told BBC Sport Wales:

"It was a brilliant win on a crazy day of cricket, especially after a tricky start with the bat, but it was a good passage of bowling from us to get those crucial early wickets.

"It's nice to offer a bit more with the ball this year, and it's a good experience to bowl with Michael when his tail's up. It's very pleasing for me to get where I am with runs and wickets this year.

"Every game so far we've been in a good position and it's pleasing to finally get the win, so hopefully we can take that confidence to Old Trafford."

Seam bowler Michael Hogan added:

"Bad luck to Darren Stevens on his birthday, it wasn't to be for him. but it's my son's ninth birthday as well.

"I will not be playing at 45, but Mark Wallace and I have had this discussion (about a new contract) in my pre-season review and we'll see what happens, but for now I'm happy to keep putting performances on the board."

Kent head coach Matt Walker told BBC Radio Kent:

"It wasn't good enough, it wasn't an easy pitch to play on, and the scores reflect that.

"But regardless of that, we still had to be better than that and we never found an answer.

"Hogan was outstanding, unplayable at times. But as individuals, you've got to find a way to try and conquer that, but the answer isn't always clear.

"We've not played well enough over the past few weeks now and this result just typifies that exactly."