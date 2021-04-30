Last updated on .From the section Counties

Jack Carson has now taken 15 wickets in his past six innings for Sussex

County Championship Group Three, The 1st Central County Ground, Hove (day two): Sussex 328: Garton 35; Lamb 3-59 Lancashire 193-6: Jennings 60, Davies 34; Carson 4-50 Sussex 5pts, Lancashire 2pts Scorecard

Jack Carson took four wickets as Sussex bowled well to seize control on day two of their County Championship match against Lancashire in Hove.

Resuming on 318-7, Sussex added just 10 runs after play started before they were bowled out for 328.

Lancashire started their innings well, with Keaton Jennings' 60 aiding their chase but Sussex swiftly hit back.

Sussex off-spinner Carson took four wickets to put the match in their favour as Lancashire closed on 193-6.

Earlier in the day, Saqib Mahmood (1-73) and Danny Lamb (3-59) took the last three Sussex wickets between them to avoid conceding a fourth batting point.

However Carson's bowling capped off a fine day for Sussex with the ball as they defended their score well on day two.

Playing just his eighth first-class match, Carson got his first wicket after bowling Alex Davies for 34 and Sussex seized the initiative with a set of quickfire wickets soon after.

Jennings, who hit just 60 runs across four innings coming into the trip to Hove, was dropped at slip by Stiaan van Zyl, who soon atoned as he caught him after tea.

Carson claimed a third wicket after Steven Croft edged forward to Sussex wicketkeeper Ben Brown before debutant seamer Jamie Atkins took the wicket of Dane Vilas soon after.

A third wicket in as many overs followed for Sussex, with Carson again in the midst of their bowling attack when he claimed Liam Livingstone to put the hosts in control.