The 208-run stand between Will Young (left) and Alex Lees was the highest opening partnership by Durham against Warwickshire

County Championship Group One, Emirates Riverside, Chester-le-Street (day two): Warwickshire 87: Norwell 25, Miles 22; Raine 5-9, Wood 3-28 Durham 287-4: Lees 126*, Young 124 Durham (5 pts) lead Warwickshire (1 pt) by 200 runs Scorecard

Durham opening batsmen Will Young and Alex Lees both made centuries as Durham built on their day one heroics against Warwickshire at Chester-le-Street.

Despite the loss of over an hour's play following rain after tea, Durham moved steadily on from 88-0 overnight to reach the close on 287-4.

New Zealand Test batsman Young made 124, his first ton for Durham, while Lees was still there at stumps on 126.

The Bears managed just four wickets in the day to claim a sole bowling point.

But, for all their dominance, Durham only claimed two batting points.

Young's first century in England was followed by Lees' first of the season - and also his first against Warwickshire.

That helped to add up to a 208-run stand, which is now Durham's highest opening partnership against Warwickshire, beating the 202 put on by former England openers Graeme Fowler and Wayne Larkins at Feethams, Darlington in 1993.

Group One leaders Warwickshire, who had won two of their first three games, including a thrilling victory over red-ball kings Essex last Sunday, now have two days to battle to save the game, as they bid to recover from being bowled out for just 87.