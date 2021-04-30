Last updated on .From the section Counties

Dan Lawrence and Tom Westley shared a third-wicket stand of 130 to leave Worcestershire's bowlers pointless at New Road

County Championship Group One, New Road, Worcester (day two): Essex 561-8 dec: Cook 115, Westley 113, Lawrence 90, Walter 65, Harmer 57* Worcestershire 37-0 Essex 3 pts, Worcestershire 0 pts Scorecard

Essex finally declared on 561-8 against Worcestershire after batting for the best part of two days on another lifeless track at New Road.

After resuming on 266-2, Westley, 75 overnight, went on to make 113, while fellow England batsman Dan Lawrence made 90, sharing a stand of 130.

Paul Walter (65), Simon Harmer (57 not out) and Ryan ten Doeschate (41) all weighed in with decent scores too.

The Pears then closed on 37-0, with Daryl Mitchell on 17 and Jake Libby 15.

Such was the slowness of the scoring, as illustrated by Alastair Cook's century on day one, Essex only just made it to three batting points - while the Pears, without skipper Joe Leach, did not manage a single bowling point.

But, having gone past the 110-over cut-off at well under three an over on 300-2, they then did up the scoring rate a bit as the next 64 overs produced another 261.

That was exacerbated chiefly by Harmer's three fours and four sixes (including three in one over off Brett D'Oliveira) in his typically swashbuckling cameo off 51 balls.

But it helped Essex post their highest County Championship total for five years - as well as earning Westley a third century in his last four matches on this ground.

The Pears openers, former captain Mitchell and stand-in skipper Libby, then got through 16 overs before the close.

Starting with Sunday's final day against Nottinghamshire, when Haseeb Hameed and Ben Slater batted out the day, just eight wickets have now fallen in the last three days of cricket at New Road.