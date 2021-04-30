Last updated on .From the section Counties

Chris Wright (centre) took two wickets in the space of four balls as Leicestershire enjoyed a profitable evening session

County Championship Group Two, County Ground, Nevil Road, Bristol (day two): Leicestershire 421: Hill 121, S Evans 102, Harris 62; Worrall 5-a79 Gloucestershire 176-6: Dent 53, Hankins 29*, Bracey 27; Wright 4-24 Gloucestershire (1 pt) trail Leicestershire (4 pts) by 245 runs Scorecard

Leicestershire sparked a top-order batting collapse to move into a strong position against Gloucestershire.

Chris Wright (4-24) was the pick of the visiting bowlers as they reduced Gloucestershire from 99-1 to 121-6.

George Hankins (29 not out) and Tom Smith (19 not out) showed some fight as they rallied to 176-6 at stumps, still 245 runs behind Leicestershire's 421.

Lewis Hill earlier made 121 as the Foxes went on from 264-4 overnight thanks to valuable lower-order runs.

Unbeaten Gloucestershire still need another 96 runs to avoid the follow-on after they lost five wickets in quick succession in the evening session.

It began when Callum Parkinson trapped James Bracey (27) leg before to end a 71-run second-wicket partnership with Chris Dent (53).

Dent and Ian Cockbain then both departed in the space of four balls as Wright found some late inswing. He also picked up the wicket of Ryan Higgins (5) after Dieter Klein had Tom Lace (4) smartly caught at third slip.

Leicestershire were earlier indebted to their lower-order helping them push past 400.

Ben Mike (54) added 92 for the sixth wicket with Hill while Parkinson (19) and Wright (22) also made handy contributions.