Shaw's innings included 11 boundaries and three sixes

Indian Premier League, Ahmedabad Kolkata Knight Riders 154-6 (20 overs): Russell 45, Gill 43; Yadav 2-13 Delhi Capitals 156-3 (16.3 overs): Shaw 82, Dhawan 46; Cummins 3-24 Delhi Capitals won by seven wickets Scorecard | Table

Prithvi Shaw struck 82 off 41 balls as the Delhi Capitals eased to a seven-wicket win over the Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League.

The opener reached his half-century in 18 deliveries as Delhi chased a target of 155 with 3.3 overs to spare.

Shaw, 21, also became the second man in IPL history to score six consecutive boundaries in an over.

Earlier, Eoin Morgan was out for a second-ball duck as KKR posted 154-6, with Andre Russell scoring 45 not out.

The win takes Delhi up to second in the IPL table with KKR - who have lost five in seven - remaining in fifth.

After losing opener Nitish Rana (15) in the fourth over, Shubman Gill and Rahul Tripathi stabilised the KKR innings as the side reached 69-1 in 9.2 overs.

However, the two-time champions then lost three wickets for seven runs with Delhi's Lalit Yadav involved in all three dismissals.

Tripathi (19) was caught by Yadav off the bowling of seamer Marcus Stoinis, before the spinner had Morgan caught by Steve Smith at long-off.

It was England limited-overs captain Morgan's fifth score of under 10 in seven IPL innings this year.

Yadav then took his second wicket in the same over by bowling Sunil Narine for a duck before Gill (43) was dismissed by Avesh Khan to leave KKR reeling at 82-5.

Veteran Russell's 27-ball knock - which included two boundaries and four sixes - helped KKR to a respectable total.

Delhi made a stunning start in their reply with Shaw smashing Shivam Mavi for six boundaries in an over which started off with a wide.

It is a feat only managed by Ajinkya Rahane for the Rajasthan Royals against the Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2012.

Shaw's blistering onslaught continued as Delhi raced to 100-0 after 10.2 overs, with opener Shikhar Dhawan playing a composed innings at the other end.

KKR's Pat Cummins - who finished with 3-24 from four overs - did his part by taking three Delhi wickets late on.

The seamer had Dhawan out lbw for 46 off 47 balls, Shaw top-edging to Rana at point and Rishabh Pant (16) caught by Mavi at long-on.

But the damage had already been done as Stoinis (6*) hit the winning runs to give Delhi their fifth win of the competition.

