Jordan Clark surpassed his previous first-class career-best bowling figures of 5-58

County Championship Group Two, The Kia Oval, London (day one): Hampshire 92: McManus 31*, Holland 22; Clark 6-21, Clarke 2-22 Surrey 131-1: Burns 61*, Amla 59*; Abbott 1-37 Surrey (3 pts) lead Hampshire (0 pts) by 39 runs Scorecard

Surrey took complete control on the first day against Hampshire as they bowled them out for just 92.

Jordan Clark took a career-best 6-21 as Rikki Clarke (2-22) and Kemar Roach (2-40) also made light work of Hampshire's first innings in just 34.3 overs.

Half-centuries from Rory Burns (61 not out) and Hashim Amla (59 not out) then put the hosts into the lead with a 100 partnership for the second wicket.

Burns and Amla pressed them on to 131-1 before bad light stopped play.

Having won the toss and elected to bowl, it took Surrey's bowlers some time to find their lines and lengths but when they did, it was West Indies paceman Roach and all-rounders Clark and Clarke who profited.

Hampshire were reduced to 53-7 midway through the morning session, including Clark taking the wickets of Sam Northeast (4) and James Vince (0) in the space of three balls.

Despite Lewis McManus (31 not out) and Ian Holland (22) doing their best to try and negate the conditions, Hampshire were dismissed within the first hour after lunch. England wicketkeeper Ben Foakes also finished with five catches.

Surrey saw Mark Stoneman (7) depart leg before to Abbott at 31-1 but England Test opener Burns and Amla soon benefitted from batting getting easier.

Bad light curtailed the opening day just under an hour before the scheduled close, but Surrey will resume on the second day - already with a lead of 39 - with nine wickets still in hand.

Surrey all-rounder Jordan Clark told BBC Radio London:

"That's the sort of start we've all been looking for throughout this season. Obviously days like today don't come along all the time, so you've got to just grab it and enjoy it when it comes.

"I'm delighted to contribute and career-best figures are always great but it's just really nice to put the team in a great position.

"The batters have really dug in to get us a lead already and tomorrow's a big day, we want to try and get a big lead."

Hampshire director of cricket Giles White told BBC Radio Solent:

"Obviously it wasn't the start we were looking for. We lost the toss and were stuck in on a wicket that did a little bit and we nicked them.

"It was a tough day at the office for the team and we've got to try and make it difficult for Surrey from here.

"All credit to Surrey, they bowled well and for now it's a case of inching our way back into the game, bowling as well as we can and hopefully stringing some good sessions together.

"We're disappointed, but we'll go again tomorrow."