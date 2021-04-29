Last updated on .From the section Counties

Middlesex batsman Robbie White has made three half-centuries in six innings this season

County Championship Group Two, The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton (day one): Middlesex 308-6: Gubbins 75, White 70*; Overton 2-54 Somerset: Yet to bat Somerset 2pts, Middlesex 3pts Scorecard

Half-centuries from Robbie White and Nick Gubbins put Middlesex in a good position on the opening day of their County Championship game at Somerset.

Gubbins made 75 and White was unbeaten on 70 as Middlesex closed on 308-6.

Max Holden (49), Martin Andersson (38) and John Simpson (33) also contributed but were unable to go on when set.

Craig Overton was once again the pick of the Somerset bowlers with 2-54, while England spinner Jack Leach only bowled seven wicketless overs.

Somerset kept themselves in the game by picking up wickets at timely moments, but 25-year-old White batted for more than three hours and faced 176 balls in his fifth first-class half-century.

Gubbins also looked in fine form, hitting 12 boundaries in his 138-ball knock, which was eventually brought to an end when he edged Lewis Gregory to Overton at slip.

Overton gave Somerset a late boost by removing Andersson lbw, but Luke Hollman saw it through to stumps with White.

Leach could not add to his nine wickets this season as he went at four an over, but on a cool day in Taunton it was the seamers who were given the bulk of the work.