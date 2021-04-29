Last updated on .From the section Counties

Alastair Cook has now made four first-class centuries in six visits to New Road - three for Essex and one for England Lions

County Championship Group One, New Road, Worcester (day one): Essex 266-2: Cook 115, Westley 75*; Joseph 2-81 Worcestershire: Yet to bat Essex 2 pts, Worcestershire 0 pts Scorecard

Alastair Cook made his 68th first-class century - and his first of the summer - as Essex ground out the beginnings of a big total on day one against Worcestershire at New Road.

On a ground where he averages almost three figures, Cook made 117, hitting 17 fours in five-and-a-half hours.

Cook shared a 71-run morning session stand with Nick Browne (29).

He then shared a further 139 with Tom Westley (75*) before becoming the second of Alzarri Joseph's two scalps.

West Indies paceman Joseph made his first breakthrough 25 minutes into the afternoon session when he beat Browne for pace with a full-length delivery.

He then finally removed Cook too when the former England captain attempted to cut a wide one and dragged the ball onto his stumps - to end his 263-ball innings.

Dan Lawrence then came in to join fellow England batsman Westley, hitting five fours in a breezy 33 before the close.

Cook's century was his fourth in six first-class matches at New Road - his third for Essex, having also hit one for England Lions on his most recent visit, against India A, just prior to his last series as an England player in July 2018.