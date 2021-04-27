Last updated on .From the section Cricket

A limited number of fans were in attendance at a trial event at Edgbaston in July 2020 as Warwickshire took on Worcestershire in a friendly match

Warwickshire have announced that their County Championship fixture against Nottinghamshire will allow fans, with Edgbaston operating at 25% capacity.

The club's members will be given first priority for tickets to the match, which is scheduled to start on 25 May.

The fixture will operate in line with government guidelines, with seating reserved and distanced.

"It's crucial that those attending feel secure," the club's chief executive Stuart Cain told their website.

"The members were brilliant last year, with many donating their fees to support the club during the Covid-19 lockdown, so it's great to finally get the chance to say thank you in person."

Edgbaston held a successful trial after the first lockdown in 2020, during which a maximum of 2,000 were allowed to attend a friendly game before the Bob Willis Trophy.

"We've taken the latest government advice and combined it with our own experiences from last year's pilot to create what we think is the safest possible environment to enjoy cricket," added Cain.